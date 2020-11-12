Nick Cannon & MTV In Talks To Bring Back ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Nick Cannon and MTV are reportedly in talks to bring back his popular comedy show, Wild ‘N Out.

Nick got into hot water a few months back, after he was accused of being anti-Semitic while interviewing Professor Griff.

ViacomCBS dropped him after he claimed on his Cannon’s Class podcast that Black people are “the true Hebrews.” 

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he said at the time. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

