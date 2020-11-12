Nick Cannon & MTV In Talks To Bring Back ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Nick Cannon and MTV are reportedly in talks to bring back his popular comedy show, Wild ‘N Out.

Nick got into hot water a few months back, after he was accused of being anti-Semitic while interviewing Professor Griff.

ViacomCBS dropped him after he claimed on his Cannon’s Class podcast that Black people are “the true Hebrews.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he said at the time. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Now MTV may want him back.

“We continue to follow Nick’s journey and I’m impressed by how he’s owned his mistakes,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group told Variety. “He’s been an extended part of our family for almost 20 years and a personal friend of mine for almost half that. He’s leading by example, apologized and trying to learn to understand and help others do the same. That’s the kind of partner we want to work with.”