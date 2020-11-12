NFL Week 10: Picks and preview

Week 9 saw several teams make statements, not all of them good. Antonio Brown’s debut in Tampa Bay was muted, and the Bucs’ first game with him in the lineup was a disaster. Brown, Tom Brady and company will try to right themselves against Carolina this week. Multiple big showdowns highlight the rest of the slate; Buffalo takes on Arizona in the desert, the Colts and Titans tussle for control of the AFC South, and Seattle meets the Rams with NFC West supremacy on the line. The Steelers, hit by a positive COVID test for Vance McDonald, and the subsequent placement on the reserve list of Ben Roethlisberger, will host Cincinnati as they look to move to 9-0 on the year. In a unique development, the Masters broadcast on CBS will pre-empt one o’clock games from being shown on the network, and FOX will have the entire early slate. There are actually more late games on the schedule this week, something believed to be a first in league history outside of Week 17. Additionally, the Jets will not lose this week. They won’t play, either, but who’s counting?

(BYE: Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, NY Jets)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 4-10 Season: 60-71-2