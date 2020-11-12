NFL midseason awards watch | Yardbarker

Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images

Smith’s story is well-documented. He suffered a catastrophic leg injury in 2018 that could have become fatal after infection, resulting in 17 surgeries. He returned to the field two years later, and has seen playing time due to Dwayne Haskins’ poor play and Kyle Allen’s injury. No matter how his season goes in the second half, Smith’s improbable comeback at age 36 is deserving of an award.