New Hampshire’s glowing ice castles set to return with new COVID-19 rules

Soon you can wander in a winter wonderland at the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H., albeit with changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-million-pound castles will return this winter with a modified design and added safety features, according to the Utah-based company. Although the design will be modified to accommodate social-distancing measures, the attraction will be filled with illuminated sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slippery slides, and fountains.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles this winter,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”

New precautions will require guests and employees to wear masks and adhere to 6-foot social distancing between household groups, according to the company. Workers will frequently sanitize high-touch surfaces like sliding mats. Similarly, crawl spaces, slot canyons, and tunnels will be clearly marked for one-way traffic.

To make sure visitors adhere to those rules, the company may close some of the attraction’s features.

The Ice Castles are scheduled to open in January 2021, weather permitting, and tickets will be available through the company’s website. Construction of the hand-crafted attraction is scheduled to begin in late November, when the company expects to harvest up to 10,000 icicles daily to create the mesmerizing experience.

