NBA trade rumors: Jrue Holiday reportedly a target for Hawks’ No. 6 pick

Jrue Holiday has been a popular name in NBA trade rumors since the season ended, and with the NBA Draft fast approaching, Holiday’s market is only heating up.

The latest rumor has Holiday involved as a target for the Hawks, according to Marc Stein. The Pelicans could consider trading Holiday in order to shift their team’s window toward the younger side, which Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are on. Involved in the discussions, according to Stein, is Atlanta’s No. 6 pick. That selection has been involved in a number of rumors in recent days, including one that involves the Timberwolves’ Jarrett Culver.

Holiday, 30, is regarded as one of the NBA’s top two-way guards. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game for New Orleans during the 2019-20 season, and he’s averaged more than a steal per game in every one of his 11 NBA seasons. The Athletic reported on Nov. 4 that Holiday is a desired acquisition for several contending teams, and The Charlotte Observer reported Nov. 10 that the Pelicans are seeking a third team to help facilitate the deal.

It’s Holiday’s contract that makes him a sell candidate for the Pelicans. Holiday is due more than $25 million in the 2020-21 season, and he has a player option for more than $26 million for the following season. Assuming the NBA’s financial situation looks safe after this season, Holiday could very well decline his option and pursue one more big payday — that makes him a risk of being a one-year rental for whichever team acquires him.

The Hawks could benefit from a strong defensive guard, because Trae Young’s immense offensive output is offset by poor defense. Holiday would be able to guard opposing teams’ best guard while Young could have a lower-stress defensive assignment. Atlanta could see a window emerging in a weaker Eastern Conference after acquiring Clint Capela from the Rockets during last season to pair with Young and John Collins.

New Orleans currently has four picks in the 2020 NBA Draft (Nos. 13, 39, 42 and 60). It’s not clear whether that No. 13 pick would have to be involved to move up to Atlanta’s spot. NBADraft.net’s latest mock draft’s three best players still on the board at the sixth selection are Deni Avdija (Israel), Patrick Williams (Florida State) and Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State).