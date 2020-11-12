Names of eight babies allegedly murdered by NHS nurse as she appears in court

Eight babies allegedly murdered by a nurse have been named in court.

Cemlyn Bennett, Joseph Johnson, Elsie McNall, Barney Gee, Daisy Parkin, Maddie Freed, Joseph Gelder and Eli Gelder were allegedly killed at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Cheshire between 2015 and 2016.

We told how nurse Lucy Letby, 30, from Hereford has been charged with murdering eight babies as well as 10 charges of attempted murder.

Letby appeared in court via video link.

She confirmed her name, age and address before District Judge Nicholas Sanders sent the case to Chester Crown Court, the Mirror reports.

Letby was first arrested in 2018, and was taken back into custody on Tuesday following a three-year investigation.

The eight babies were allegedly murdered on the following dates: Cemlyn Bennett on June 8, 2015, Joseph Johnson between June 12 and 15, 2015, Elsie McNall on June 22, 2015, Barney Gee between August 2 and August 5, 2015, Daisy Parkin between October 21 and October , 2015, Maddie Freed on February 20, 2016, Joseph Gelder on June 23, 2016, Eli Gelder on June , 2016, according to the Liverpool Echo.

In a 2013 interview with the Chester and District Standard newspaper, Letby said she cared for babies requiring various levels of support.

She had worked at the unit as a student nurse during three years of training before qualifying as a children’s nurse at the University of Chester in 2011.

Letby said she started working at the unit after graduating.

The nurse has been remanded in custody and will appear before Chester Crown Court at 2.15pm tomorrow.