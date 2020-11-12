Model Leaks Video Of Rapper Octavian Beating Her!! (Graphic Video)

French-British rapper Octavian (AKA Octavian Oliver Godji) is being accused of verbal, physical and emotional abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, has learned. And his girlfriend leaked a video that appear stop show the rapper brutally beating her

The rapper, best known for collaborating on the song Friday 13th off of the new Gorillaz album, has come out to deny the claims.

These allegations couldn’t come at a worse time for Octavian. His album is scheduled to be released worldwide tomorrow – and it was garnering a TON of appeal.

His ex Emo Bbay, in a series of posts on Instagram and Twitter, said she had been in a relationship with the rapper for three years. She claimed that he first physically abused her in April 2020 when she became pregnant with his child.

“After pressuring me to get an abortion, he attacked me for the first time, kicked me in my stomach, burst my lip, attacked me with a hammer and threatened to kill me,” she wrote.

She shared screenshots of messages between the pair following the alleged attack in which Octavian described his actions as “bad karma”. She said that she was later asked but refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the alleged incident in exchange for £20,000.

And Emo Bbay has provided proof to backup her claims. She released a video which she claims shows Octavian beating her. She also released images which she claims shows her bruises.

Here is the video – TRIGGER WARNING (contains abuse):

An here are the images of Emo Baby, after Octavian allegedly assaulted her.