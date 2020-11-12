Model Leaks Video Of Rapper Octavian Beating Her!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

French-British rapper Octavian (AKA Octavian Oliver Godji) is being accused of verbal, physical and emotional abuse made by his ex-girlfriend, has learned. And his girlfriend leaked a video that appear stop show the rapper brutally beating her

The rapper, best known for collaborating on the song Friday 13th off of the new Gorillaz album, has come out to deny the claims.

These allegations couldn’t come at a worse time for Octavian. His album is scheduled to be released worldwide tomorrow – and it was garnering a TON of appeal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR