MO3’s Label Issues Statement On His Passing

The label of Boosie Badazz affiliate MO3 has issued a statement on the Dallas rapper’s passing.

“EMPIRE has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own MO3,” the statement begins.

“We share this horrible loss with MO3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country. We can only ope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that MO3 shared with the world. Love Live MO3.”

