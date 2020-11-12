MO3’s Label Issues Statement On His Passing

The label of Boosie Badazz affiliate MO3 has issued a statement on the Dallas rapper’s passing.

“EMPIRE has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own MO3,” the statement begins.

“We share this horrible loss with MO3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country. We can only ope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that MO3 shared with the world. Love Live MO3.”

Mo3 was killed Midday on Dallas’s northbound Interstate 35, according to the Dallas Police Department.

They told USA TODAY that the shooting suspect was an adult Black male. The man stopped his dark sedan before exiting the vehicle and walking towards Mo3 with a firearm. Mo3 had also exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway.

A suspect has not yet been arrested for the murder. Police are currently investigating the tragic crime.