Mitchell Pearce, Anthony Milford, Ash Taylor

Just as death and taxes are certainties, you can include the distraction of marquee players coming off contract and the bidding wars that ensue.

And it doesn’t get any bigger than when your playmaker is negotiating a new deal.

Of the 16 clubs in the NRL, 12 teams have either their halfback or five-eighth unsigned beyond next year.

Canberra and Parramatta have their marquee playmakers all under contract beyond next season, while the Bulldogs and Warriors have their starting No.6 and No.7 secure.

Under the new leadership of Nathan Brown, the Warriors may seek changes in the halves but for the purpose of this article, they will remain untouched.

As we know, the Bulldogs recently added Kyle Flanagan to their roster for 2021 and have a two-year offer out for Penrith’s Matt Burton.

The Panthers have some decisions to make around their roster with Burton, Jarome Luai and utility half Tyrone May off-contract.

Jarome Luai is a priority signing for Penrith. (Janie Barrett)

It comes as no surprise Luai is the Panthers’ priority with both parties expected to start working on a deal once the State of Origin series wraps up.

With Luai to command a pay increase and Burton’s pathway blocked, you wouldn’t begrudge him for departing the foot of the mountains.

Where this conversation gets interesting, is when you look at the long list of quality players off-contract.

Newcastle has all its playmakers free to negotiate with rivals.

Mitchell Pearce, Kurt Mann, Connor Watson, Phoenix Crossland, Blake Green and Tex Hoy are all unsigned beyond next year.

Pearce’s future will be one of the storylines of the pre-season with this deal potentially being the last contract of the Knights skipper’s career.

Mitchell Pearce (Getty)

His former team, the Sydney Roosters recently locked-up Luke Keary long-term but Sam Walker, the teenager heralded as the club’s long-term No.7 comes off contract in 2021.

They also have superstar fullback James Tedesco as their other prominent player unsigned beyond next season.

It’s understood he has no desire to leave the club and will broker a deal in the coming months.

You would imagine Melbourne plan to do the same with half Jahrome Hughes and gun fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

They also have fringe halves Ryley Jacks, Cooper Johns and Nicho Hynes off-contract.

When Hughes joined the Storm in 2017, it was a value for money buy but he’s become a premier playmaker and premiership winner in four years.

The Storm’s sustained success is sure to work in their favour when it comes time to talk turkey but when compared to Titans million dollar man Ash Taylor or Brisbane marquee Anthony Milford, Hughes is the most consistent option and still has plenty of room for growth.

Taylor is all but certain to take a hit to the pocket regardless of where he ends up in 2021, the same goes for Milford.

Interestingly, Broncos youngster Tom Dearden is also a free agent, just like Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater in North Queensland.

It’s no secret the Knights have zeroed in on Clifford.

A bright spark with a handy kicking game, a player like Clifford is just what Pearce needs in a halves partner to free him up to get back to his brilliant best.

Last time Pearce was on the market, Melbourne, Cronulla and Manly all made a play.

Kieran Foran, Dylan Walker and Lachlan Croker all come off-contract next year but it’s unclear whether the Sea Eagles would be in the market for a marquee six given the money they have tied up in Daly Cherry-Evans and the Trbojevic brothers.

Kieran Foran has a short-term deal with Manly. (Getty)

Cronulla marquee Shaun Johnson and halves options Connor Tracey and Matt Moylan are all off contract with Chad Townsend (2023) secured long-term.

The former Warrior claimed the Porter Gallen Medal for player of the year at Cronulla’s 2020 awards night, while Townsend had an inconsistent season.

It appears the Sharks decision makers have far more to consider than just the future of coach John Morris.

Turning 31 in July next year, South Sydney half Adam Reynolds comes off-contract for what may be his final contract and having been a one-club man, you would expect the combination of Cody Walker and Reynolds will continue for a few more seasons.

After all, you don’t break-up a winning combination.

Former Souths coach Michael Maguire will be eager to sink his teeth into his roster management.

Billy Walters and Josh Reynolds are both off-contract for the Tigers and have been used in a utility capacity, as opposed to exclusively at five-eighth.

Josh Reynolds during a Wests Tigers training session (AAP)

It has been well reported Reynolds is not part of the club’s long-term plans and would be granted permission to leave early should he be able to secure an opportunity elsewhere.

The departure of Reynolds will go a long way in freeing up funds for the Tigers to pursue a high-profile recruit.

To the south, St George Illawarra have marquee half Corey Norman off-contract.

If you believe what you read, the Red V are paying Norman $800,000 a season.

Interestingly, Cameron McInnes is also off-contract in 2021 and while Anthony Griffin is expected to start the season with Ben Hunt in the No.7, there’s every chance he will finish the year at hooker.

If 2020 repeats, it could make for an interesting conversation around what the future looks like for Hunt.

Ben Hunt (AAP)

With State of Origin set to finish up next week and with teams returning for pre-season training, expect the NRL silly season to get underway very soon.

The cashed-up clubs will have their cheque books in hand and the savvy operators will be striking deals and moving pieces.

As we know too well, contracts in the NRL don’t mean much these days, so the next marquee half on the move could just be from left field.

Just like death and taxes, what we can guarantee is there will be no shortage of contractual talking points in 2021.