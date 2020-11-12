Michael Benfell found guilty of rape attack in Adelaide

A young woman has told her rapist he’s “every woman’s worst nightmare” during an emotional hearing.
Her boyfriend had just left the house when Benfell attacked her in a dark bedroom while she slept.
The woman initially thought the 26-year-old – a complete stranger – was her partner, before raising the alarm.
She recalled in court how the horrific crime had made her lose trust in everything and everyone, urging the judge to impose a sentence that protects other women.
“This is a very important thing – to encourage more victims to come forward, that they’re believed, and to pursue their attackers,” South Australian Victims’ Rights Commissioner Bronwyn Killmier said.
A jury took little over an hour to convict Benfell, who repeatedly labelled his victim a liar.
The woman telling the predator she would not let him take away her freedom, and is willing to forgive.
“I don’t hate you. I pity you,” she said.
Benfell today sacked his lawyer without warning. It’s unclear when he’ll be sentenced.