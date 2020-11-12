Menlo Security, which offers a cloud-based isolation service that separates enterprise networks from the public web, raises $100M Series E at a $800M valuation (Michael Novinson/CRN)

Michael Novinson / CRN:
Menlo Security, which offers a cloud-based isolation service that separates enterprise networks from the public web, raises $100M Series E at a $800M valuation — ‘Despite the challenges of COVID, we’re having a great year. We have a solution that’s of high relevance in the COVID era …
