Menlo Security, which offers a cloud-based isolation service that separates enterprise networks from the public web, raises $100M Series E at a $800M valuation (Michael Novinson/CRN)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
13


Michael Novinson / CRN:

Menlo Security, which offers a cloud-based isolation service that separates enterprise networks from the public web, raises $100M Series E at a $800M valuation  —  ‘Despite the challenges of COVID, we’re having a great year.  We have a solution that’s of high relevance in the COVID era …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR