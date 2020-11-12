Media Advisory: Education Workers to Rally in Front of Lagrange’s Office

Article content

RED DEER, Alberta — Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and other concerned Albertans will hold a protest TODAY in front of the constituency office of Education Minister Adriana Lagrange.

Event: Protest at Minister’s office Date: Thursday November 12, 2020 Time: 12:00 noon Location: 5913 – 50 Avenue, Red Deer

