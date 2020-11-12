Media Advisory: Education Workers to Rally in Front of Lagrange’s Office

Article content
RED DEER, Alberta — Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and other concerned Albertans will hold a protest TODAY in front of the constituency office of Education Minister Adriana Lagrange.
Event:
Protest at Minister’s office
Date:
Thursday November 12, 2020
Time:
12:00 noon
Location:
5913 – 50 Avenue, Red Deer
LA/meaa/COPE 491
Contacts
Lou Arab
Communications Representative
780.271.2722
