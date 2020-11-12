Media Advisory: Education Workers to Rally in Front of Lagrange’s Office

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

RED DEER, Alberta — Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and other concerned Albertans will hold a protest TODAY in front of the constituency office of Education Minister Adriana Lagrange.

Event:

Protest at Minister’s office

Date:

Thursday November 12, 2020

Time:

12:00 noon

Location:

5913 – 50 Avenue, Red Deer

LA/meaa/COPE 491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005036/en/

Contacts

Lou Arab
Communications Representative
780.271.2722

#distro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR