Mayfair phone thief: Damien Hirst shares video he claims shows ‘begger’ using distraction trick

Artist Damien Hirst has shared a video showing the moment he thinks his phone was stolen by a boy pretending to be a beggar.

Hirst, 55, was dining at a restaurant in Mayfair, London, when his mobile was taken by an alleged thief who distracted him with a piece of paper, he claimed.

The modern artist shared footage of the incident to his Instagram on Wednesday, but the incident is thought to have occured before the nationwide lockdown came into force on November 5.

CCTV footage taken from outside the restaurant shows a young man approaching Hirst while he sits at his table.

He begins to unfurl a piece of paper in his hands, shielding the device from Hirst’s view.

One person viewing the CCTV footage can be heard saying: ‘F****** hell these kids are quick.’

The video then cuts away to when the man has left, apparently with the mobile in his possession.

Hirst, originally from Bristol, posted a photo of the young man and said: ‘Gotta be careful these days.

‘My phone got nicked off the table at a Mayfair restaurant while I was having lunch by this young kid.

‘He pretended to be begging and showing me a bit of paper while he swiped my phone!

‘I feel like a d***, food was good though. Glad it wasn’t my wallet..’

Hirst first came to prominence in the 90’s as part of the Young British Artists movement and has since then gathered a net worth of a reported £315 million.

Some of his most famous works include: ‘The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living’ which involved a tiger shark being preserved in formaldehyde in a glass case.

Others include ‘For the Love of God’ a platinum cast human skull covered in over 8,600 diamonds which cost the artist £14 million to make.

