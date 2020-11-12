Matthew Perry Gave a Major Friends Reunion Update

Your favorite Friends will finally be there for you—in 2021.

In what feels like the most drawn-out reunion in the history of sitcoms, Matthew Perry took to Twitter on Thursday, Nov. 12 to confirm that finally, after months of holding our breaths, the Friends reunion is a go.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” he wrote. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

As Friends stans will remember, the reunion was initially supposed to film in March, then premiere in May alongside the launch of HBO Max. But just like so many other shows, it was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to be filmed on the original Friends soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios, the unscripted special will reunite Perry with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Scwhimmer. In addition, creators Martha Kauffman, Kevin Bright and David Crane will hop along for the ride.