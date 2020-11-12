Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ debut on Disney+ delayed until January By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed “Disney” logo is seen in front of displayed “Streaming service” words in this illustration

2/2

LOS ANGELES () – Marvel Studios TV series “WandaVision” will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co announced on Thursday.

“WandaVision” is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

The six-hour series is the first created by Disney’s Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster “Avengers” movies.

Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix (NASDAQ:), had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.

Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a “Star Wars” Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie “Soul,” which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR