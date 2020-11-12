Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ debut on Disney+ delayed until January By

© . FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed “Disney” logo is seen in front of displayed “Streaming service” words in this illustration
LOS ANGELES () – Marvel Studios TV series “WandaVision” will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co announced on Thursday.
“WandaVision” is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.
The six-hour series is the first created by Disney’s Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster “Avengers” movies.
Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix (NASDAQ:), had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.
Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a “Star Wars” Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie “Soul,” which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
