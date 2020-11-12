Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have already bought their Christmas presents

A warning has been issued by money expert Martin Lewis to shoppers who have already bought Christmas presents.

The money journalist appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where he explained your rights for returning Christmas gifts that have been bought online.

Caller Ashton asked the finance expert: “With the current Covid lockdown restriction on retail it seems a lot of people are choosing to buy Christmas presents slightly early this year and online.

“As far as I’m aware you can’t request a gift receipt online. What are our rights to return or exchanges for things that are unsuitable and have been purchased online?”

Martin replied: “What a question. Let’s start with the basics.”

He continued: “What is a gift receipt?

“Well currently the rules are that only the person who purchased it has a right to return.

“So if you give someone a gift they can’t return it unless they have a gift receipt that gives them that right.

“If you were doing an online return the process means the gift would have to go back to the person who bought it, so I think the gift receipt element is a bit for a red herring.”

Martin went on to explain your rights if you buy Christmas presents online. He said: “The real issue here is how long you have to return gifts online.

“In store you have no right to return unless the shop allows it or the product is faulty.

“Goods bought online, unless they are perishable or personalised, you have an absolute right to return and you have 14 days with which to notify them of your intent to return and then a further 14 days to send it back, so maximum is 28 days.

“A lot of people think the maximum is 28 days, that’s not the case, if you tell them you’re returning it after three days you have 14 days to return it.

“If you bought it online you actually have more rights.”