Mario Lopez Teases Save By the Bell Easter Eggs in Reboot

School is back in session for A.C. Slater. The Saved By the Bell reboot is just weeks away, and now, star Mario Lopez is spilling some details about the upcoming Peacock comedy.

On the Nov. 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the X Factor host revealed how excited he is to return to his old Bayside High stomping grounds, this time, as a mentor figure to a new crop of kids.

“It’s been over 30 years, Ellen, and I’d never thought we’d be able to revisit it,” Mario shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. “But I thought if we could do it in a fun cool clever way, it would be fun.”

In the series, from Great News creator Tracy Wigfield, Zack Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California, who is forced to send low-income students to Bayside High School. Slater is the school’s gym teacher and winds up teaching his former best friends’ kids. This includes the son of former girlfriend Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and the child of Zack and wife Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen). Though it’s unclear how she’ll fit in to the story, Lark Voorhies is also set to return to the show as queen bee Lisa Turtle.