Man charged with attempted murder of son-in-law following Wahroonga shooting

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

He was treated at the scene before being rushed Royal North Shore Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An older man was also treated at the scene for facial injuries, before being arrested and taken to the same hospital under police guard.

Two firearms – a handgun and shortened rifle – were found at the scene of the crime and taken for forensic examination.

In the hours after the incident, police executed a search warrant at a home in Beecroft where they found a third firearm – a rifle which is also unregistered, and ammunition.

The older man has now been charged with attempted murder and a series of offences related to the possession of unregistered weapons.

The Beecroft man was refused bail to appear before the courts today via videolink from his hospital bed.

