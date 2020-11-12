Madelyn Cline Says ‘Love Is Tight’ With ‘Outer Banks’ Co-Star Chase Stokes

Instagram

The 22-year-old actress talks about her new romance with her onscreen love interest on the Netflix series, claiming that she’s ‘in love’ with her actor boyfriend.

Madelyn Cline‘s relationship with her “Outer Banks” co-star Chase Stokes appears to be going well – as the pair is “in love.”

The 22-year-old actress and Chase, 28, started dating after meeting on the set of the Netflix series, in which they play Sarah Cameron and John B. respectively. And it seems as though the coronavirus lockdown has brought the pair closer together, as Madelyn admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she’s “in love” with Chase.

“It’s really cool. Love is tight,” she gushed. “It’s cool to share this experience with your favourite people and also your favourite person. … I feel very happy.”

Madelyn and Chase waited two months to publicly confirm their romance after “Outer Banks” premiered back in April (20), but fans were quick to point out their off-screen chemistry.

“We’re horrible liars,” she laughed, before going on to explain why she and Chase decided to keep their relationship under wraps at the beginning.

“The show coming out was already a pretty big life change, and we were also just starting the whole quarantine process, and that’s a huge life change, and going through a global pandemic,” she said. “I think we were just wanting to kind of give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves.”

Now that they’re working together on the second season of the programme, the couple is learning to balance their personal and professional lives together.

“We definitely have boundaries. I think because we were friends before this and we understood how we worked as individuals before we were seeing each other, we knew how we were professionally and we knew what each other’s personal boundaries were for certain things,” Madelyn explained. “Just as a rule, we never bring anything negatively to set if, you know, say there’s a disagreement or whatever, or if there’s a conversation that needs to be had that could potentially rain on his parade for that day, that’s never something that happens before work.”

“We go to set, we’re individuals, and we are still, at the very minimum, we are best friends and we are partners and we are screen partners, so we’re there to support each other.”