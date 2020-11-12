macOS Big Sur downloads very slow, Apple dev site down

Apple just released its major macOS update with Big Sur. While downloads are often slow with the large file and many users trying to get the software at the same time, it looks like download times are particularly slow this year. Meanwhile, it seems that Apple’s Developer website is down.

macOS 11 Big Sur is roughly 12GB in size and will take a bit to download. But even users with fast to very fast internet service are seeing estimates of 12+ hours all the way up to 7 days in some cases. That points to the issue likely being on Apple’s end.

We’ve also heard from many reporting that the download fails and having to start over or that it completely downloads and then kicks out an error.

At the same time, Apple’s Developer website seems to be inaccessible which could be related to the very slow pace of macOS Big Sur downloads.

Here’s what we’re seeing when trying to load Apple’s Developer website:

We’re also hearing complaints from many that the Apple TV app is slow at the moment. Apple’s system status page doesn’t mention anything about macOS Software Update issues or Apple TV app for now, however it does say Apple Maps navigation and traffic features are currently down.

Are you seeing similar issues with downloading Big Sur or other Apple apps? Let us know down in the comments!

Failed after downloading 11.8 gb 😂 — Karapu Rakesh (@KarapuRakesh) November 12, 2020

At the moment it’s gonna take 1 day to download. — POMPEYTILLIDIE1898 (@philhayman2) November 12, 2020

I had to start over after the download was completed. Now it’s failing to restart. — Enoque Costa Jr (@ecjrr) November 12, 2020

