Louis Audet and Isabelle Marcoux appointed to IGOPP Board

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yvan Allaire, Chair of the Board of the Institute for Governance (IGOPP), is pleased to announce the appointment of LouisAudet and Isabelle Marcoux, respectively Executive Chair of the Board of Cogeco Inc. and Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc., to the IGOPP’s Board.

Mr. Allaire emphasized Mr. Audet and Ms. Marcoux’s entrepreneurial background and their extensive experience as directors of publicly traded companies and NPOs. He was pleased that they have agreed to join the IGOPP’s Board: “These two new directors bring their expertise to our Board, which is made up of people with a wide range of experience in governance of public and private-sector organizations.”

About IGOPP

Created in 2005 by two academic institutions (HEC Montréal and Concordia University – The John Molson School of Business), the Stephen Jarislowsky Foundation and the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Institute for governance (IGOPP) has become a centre for excellence about governance of public and private organizations. Through research and publications, seminars on value-creating governance®, policy papers and board evaluation and governance interventions, IGOPP has become a key reference on all issues of governance in the private and public sectors.

