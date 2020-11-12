List of PS5 known bugs and launch issues

But with the arrival of every new console generation comes a new generation of issues and bugs. Software and hardware bugs are not uncommon, but will definitely hinder the enjoyment of your new console. We’ve rounded up all of the known bugs and issues you may encounter, as well as any know workarounds that might help.

The PlayStation 5 is finally here, marking the start of the next-generation of consoles, along with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PS5 brings a host of new features and improvements to its system performance, thanks to its new custom CPU and GPU, and its new ultra-high speed SSD that makes load times shorter than ever before. With games like Demon Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales ready at launch, the PlayStation 5 is already a force to be reckoned with.

The PlayStation 5 features a new OS and tons of new hardware features on both the console itself and its controller. Sometimes the new additions don’t always work as they should, and are usually patched in the weeks following the system launch.

Can’t connect to the PlayStation Network

Some users have reported issues connecting and downloading games from the PlayStation Network. If you’re experiencing issues, the best thing to do is to check your internet connection and try again. You can also check on the Network Service Status to see if there’s a greater issue with the service.

There’s a huge influx of users trying to sign-in, download, and update their new consoles, so budget extra time for installation, especially if you’re using the digital console.

PS5 stalls upon restart

There have been reports of users trying to restart their console, only for their console to hang on the restart screen. If you find yourself hung up on this screen, you may have a bigger issue on your hands.

Ongoing power issues with your PS5

If your PS5 loses power shortly after you turn it on, won’t turn on at all, crashes or freezes while playing, or turns off while playing, your PlayStation 5 might be down for the count and suffering from an internal power issue. If that happens, you’ll have to troubleshoot on the PlayStation website to find out if you’re eligible for a console repair.

There have been user reports that using an extended storage unit will cause your PS5 to shut off. Until Sony updates the firmware, the best advice is to not use any extended storage at this time.

Issues with data transfer after initial setup

Users have also reported that using the rear USB ports or LAN cable for data transfer after the initial setup will cause issues with your PS5. If you find yourself in need of a USB port, try the port on the front of the console.

If you happen to experience issues after initial setup, restore your PS5 to factory settings to fix to issue. Note that restoring factory settings will delete all users and user data, and console sharing and offline play for the PS5 gets disabled for all users that are connected to it.

Rest mode crashing the console

Rest mode is a feature not new to Sony hardware. What rest mode does is suspends your game, unlocks remote play & control features, and keeps your game and game saves up to date. Unfortunately, there are reports that using rest mode on your PS5 will cause a critical error, causing crashes that require database rebuilding and may brick your console. Until Sony releases an update, the best thing to do is to turn off rest mode on your PS5. To do so, follow these steps:

On the PlayStation 5’s main menu, select Settings. Under System Settings, select Power Saving. Select Set Time Until PS5 Enters Rest Mode. Select Disable rest mode.

Problems transferring PS4 data to PS5

PlayStation 4 users can transfer existing save data and profiles over to the PlayStation 5. Some users, however, have experienced issues with the transfer process, including but not limited to exorbitantly long transfer times, loss of data, or full hardware failure. If possible, the best bet might be to transfer data over Wi-Fi and avoid using the rear USB or LAN port.

Updating the DualSense controller

During the initial setup of your PlayStation 5, you are required to plug in your DualSense controller and download an update for the controller. Make sure you keep your controller plugged in through the entirety of the update. Unplugging the controller may cause connectivity issues between your controller and the console.

If this happens to you, try re-downloading the PS5 update or trying again after a full factory reset.

HD camera or PlayStation Camera not connecting

Many new accessories are coming to the PS5, but not without their own set of issues. Some users have reported receiving error code CE-111161-1 when trying to use a camera on their PS5. If you come across this error, troubleshoot it by following these steps.

If you are using PS Camera, you need a dedicated adapter to use it with PS5. Review the settings of the camera on your PS5. Use it in a bright room as much as possible. Check the position by adjusting the distance to the camera or the camera’s angle.

We’ll continue to update this list over the following days, as new bugs surface, and fixes arrive. Have you encountered an issue not included on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.