Leona Lewis Develops TV Project About Her Hometown

Rollacoaster Magazine/Bartek Szmigulski

The ‘Bleeding Love’ hitmaker is working on a new television show which is inspired by her London hometown and different things that impacted her growing up.

Leona Lewis has been working on a new TV show about her London hometown.

In an interview for Rollacoaster magazine, the “Bleeding Love” hitmaker revealed she’s been busy on the project during lockdown, which “centres around where I grew up around Hackney and different things that impacted me growing up.”

Admitting she’s “really excited” about her latest venture, Leona also revealed she’s “created a little music book for kids” and is actively seeking out acting roles, as she endeavours to broaden her career.

“(It’s been) the year of diversifying, life is too short. Why are we limiting ourselves and putting ourselves in a box?” she reflected. “If I have learnt anything about myself this year, it’s like just go for what you’re passionate about.”

It’s been almost 15 years since the “Happy” singer triumphed on U.K. TV singing contest “The X Factor” and she revealed she’s been back in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2014 album “I Am”.

“It’s been fun and it’s been creative and I’ve gotten to be experimental because there’s no pressure,” reflected Leona. “I’m looking forward to finishing up all those ideas…”

“I’ve been really experimenting by going back to my roots, using some soundscapes and using different parts of my voice… I’ve been working with a very different pallet at the moment, which has been fun.”

Leona Lewis starred in 2014’s musical movie “Walking on Sunshine” and made her Broadway debut in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats“. She was then cast on TV Series “The Oath” which premiered in February 2019.