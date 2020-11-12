Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Gathers Industry Leaders for One-of-a-Kind Digital Experience December 7-12 LABITCONF speakers include Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Keiser Report’s Max Keiser and Stacey Herbert, and Bitcoin developer and entrepreneur Jameson Lopp

LATIN AMERICA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) – The Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF), the longest running bitcoin and blockchain event in the region, today announced its 8th annual event, LABITCONF 2020, will be held on December 7-12, 2020. The event will replicate the enormous success of previous years with a one-of-a-kind digital experience featuring key international industry players represented for the first time in Motion Capture 3D. Attendees are invited to pre-register for free on the event page.

LABITCONF 2020 Key Speakers Include:

Changpeng Zhao “CZ” – Founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange

Max Keiser – Co-Host and Producer of Keiser Report, Founder of Bitcoin Capital & Heisenberg Capital

Stacy Herbert – American producer and writer, Bitcoin enthusiast, and Co-Host of Keiser Report

Jameson Lopp – Bitcoin Developer, Co-Founder and CTO of Casa, Cypherpunk, Advisor at INX, Editor of BTC Times, and contributor to the New York Times

Jimmy Song – Bitcoin educator, developer, and entrepreneur, lecturer and author of Programming Bitcoin and The Little Bitcoin Book

and Giacomo Zucco – Bitcoin maximalist and educator, Bitcoin-related tech startup entrepreneur, and CEO of BlockchainLabit

Alakanani Itireleng – Leads the promotion of Bitcoin from Botswana to help the unbanked in Africa, founder of SatoshiCentre

LABITCONF’s new experience will take place in a hybrid digital format that will combine animated videos, roundtables and live streaming presentations with blockchain industry leaders, as well as networking opportunities. Unfolding in three hours each day, sessions will tackle important topics in the global crypto ecosystem, and will be offered in Spanish and English. Attendees will learn the basic fundamentals and the latest innovations in decentralized technologies.

“In a world where virtual communication is our main connection, LABITCONF will enrich the experience through new formats of interaction and exchange with those who are at the forefront of this industry,” said Rodolfo Andragnes, LABITCONF Chief General Coordinator.

LABITCONF invites all public and private institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public interested in the technical, political, and legal foundations of blockchain technology to attend. The event will explore the impact that cryptocurrencies have on the Latin American and global scene, and their potential for social and financial transformation.

Complimentary pre-registration is available here: www.labitconf.com.

About LABITCONF

Now in its 8th year, the “Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference”(LABITCONF), is the oldest and most relevant blockchain event in the region. Year after year 90+ international speakers share their knowledge with attendees from different industries with entrepreneurs and investors from Oceania, Asia and Europe.

This non-profit event is organized annually in different Latin American countries, with the aim of making visible the diverse trajectories and initiatives of local projects that explore decentralized technologies.

LABITCONF has positioned itself as the most prominent Latin American event for the crypto adopter ecosystem. This region has suffered frequent currency crises and abusive capital controls, which is why these countries have been more open to rethinking new alternatives and adopting decentralized technologies through blockchain solutions. LABITCONF has fostered entrepreneurship, growing a network of blockchain communities from several Latin American countries that has led to the start of many large-scale projects.

