Lakers interested in trading for DeMar DeRozan?

The Los Angeles Lakers are reigning champions, but the team is already exploring moves to try and improve its roster. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have “interest” in a trade with the Spurs that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to San Antonio in exchange for DeMar DeRozan.

Last season, the Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 22 years, and with the already loaded Western Conference looking to be even more competitive this upcoming season, the team may be looking to rebuild rather than compete. If that is the case, trading DeRozan makes a lot of sense for the Spurs.

The 31-year-old played well for San Antonio last season, averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, and he should generate a fair amount of interest in the trade market. While Kuzma is not the most desirable young player in the league, he does provide clear value and is still on a very inexpensive contract.

As for Green, he only has a year left on his deal and costs $12 million less than DeRozan. It would also be a return to his old team. Green spent eight seasons in San Antonio before being a part of the trade that brought DeRozan to the Spurs.

For DeRozan, he would suddenly team up with LeBron James, the same guy who repeatedly knocked him out of the playoffs during his time with the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan would be the clear third option behind James and Anthony Davis and would help give the Lakers arguably the most loaded big three in the NBA.