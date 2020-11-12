KMWorld 2020 Bronze Sponsor Lucidea Showcasing Portfolio of KM Software

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, developer of a full portfolio of powerful knowledge management solutions, will bring Inmagic Presto to the KMWorld 2020 Virtual Conference on November 16th through 19th, along with its other powerful KM and Library Automation applications used worldwide by leading corporations, professional services firms, heritage institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits.

In addition to Inmagic Presto, the ultimate corporate intelligence solution with combined KM, social sharing and collaboration tools, Lucidea will present the latest developments to:

SydneyEnterprise—the unified KM and ILS application for progressive special libraries

GeniePlus—delivers essential KM and ILS capabilities for agile libraries of all sizes and budgets.

Visit the Lucidea team at their Virtual Exhibit Booth. When you do, their KM and ILS experts will demonstrate their market-leading knowledge management and library automation software and chat with you about your organization’s needs. While in their booth, you can download free eBooks written by KM expert and author Stan Garfield, watch webinars covering topics of importance to knowledge managers today, and even enter to win an iPad!

About Lucidea:

Lucidea offers a full portfolio of market leading solutions including Inmagic Presto, GeniePlus and SydneyEnterprise, offering KM and library automation applications that deliver improved access to organizational knowledge, with solutions for corporations, law firms, museums, archives, nonprofits and governments of all sizes, worldwide. www.lucidea.com

