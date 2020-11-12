Kevin McHale’s Funny Glee-Themed Reponse To Viral Tweet

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Me and Catherine O’Hara in Home Alone: “KEVIN!”

The other day, I was minding my own business, when I came across this viral Twitter thread started by CNN’s Nathan McDermott:

As a str8, I consider it an honor and a privilege when content from gay twitter™ makes its way onto my timeline.

The responses were, in a word, hilarious:

However, as hilarious as these responses are, Glee and NLT alum Kevin McHale 100% won.

So you can understand the full magnitude of the joke, lemme provide some context. Kevin McHale — who’s out and proud and has the most precious boyfriend — played Artie Abrams, a straight. Darren Criss — who’s straight and is married to the wonderful Mia Swier — played Blaine Anderson, 1/2 of the most iconic gay couple in network television*.


Fox

*I will die on this hill. It’s canon that Kurt and Blaine are the superior ship. Two words, dear reader: “Teenage Dream.”


Now that you’re equipped with that info, I present you with Kevin McHale’s award-winning tweet:

Live footage of my reaction:


20th Century Fox

I’m still laughing about it.

If you’re a fan of Glee or Hedwig and the Angry Inch or The Assassination of Gianni Versace, then you can see why this joke LANDS!


Fox

FWIW Darren has said he won’t play LGBTQ roles anymore because he wants to leave them to LGBTQ actors.

The icing on the cake? Darren’s response:

Anyway, I hope this brought you as much as it brought me laugh.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR