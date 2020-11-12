Kate Mara On How Making Fantastic Four Was “Horrible”

“It was a power dynamic thing.”

Kate Mara is the lead in FX on Hulu’s new drama A Teacher, which premiered earlier this week. (The first three episodes are on the streaming service now — and I heartily recommend them.)

In a recent interview with the Television Academy while promoting A Teacher, Mara opened up about her “horrible experience” making the 2015 comic book film adaptation Fantastic Four.


Ben Rothstein / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

“I’ve never talked about it before,” she admitted. “I married one of my costars, so I don’t regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely.”


20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Mara also claimed that, over the course of her career, she’s had two “horrendous” experiences on set — both with male directors.


Chris Large / Hulu / courtesy Everett Collection

“Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely,” she explained. “And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, ‘This is happening because I’m a woman.'”


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“Where with the male directors, it 100 percent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie.”

And Mara also touchingly shared what she hopes her stepdaughter takes away from the roles she’s chosen throughout her career: “Eventually she’s going to be able to look at the work I’ve done. And now more than ever, I want it to mean something and for there to be a point to it.”


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

