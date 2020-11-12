Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About her Plans for Diwali this Year

Given the raging coronavirus pandemic, we obviously won’t be seeing grand Bollywood Diwali parties this year. However, even though it is a quiet Diwali, it doesn’t make it any less special. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan plan on celebrating Diwali away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai in Dharamsala.

The actress revealed during an interview with a leading daily that since Saif is currently in Dharamsala shooting for his upcoming project Bhoot Police, she’s decided to join him there along with Taimur. She said, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great. We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.