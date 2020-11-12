Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from her brother’s wedding ceremony

Weddings are a time where families can completely let loose and enjoy each other’s company. It is the time where we create memories that last for a lifetime. Kangana Ranaut is currently in Udaipur along with her family for her brother Aksht’s wedding.

The actress shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on social media and today she gave us a glimpse of the big day. The actress first shared pictures of her outfit which was a stunning Sabyasachi creation. Take a look at the outfit below.


Later, she also shared several pictures from the wedding where the actress is seen having a gala time with her family. She also congratulated the newlyweds along with giving her blessings.



Quite lovely, isn’t it?

