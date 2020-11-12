Julianne Hough Felt ‘Lost’ After Faking Perfection During Ryan Seacrest Relationship

WENN

The former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer admits she felt tired of putting on a perfect front during her high-profile relationship with the ‘American Idol’ host.

Julianne Hough felt “lost” after splitting from Ryan Seacrest in 2013.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” professional called time on her romance with Ryan after three years of dating, and reflected on the end of the relationship during an Instagram Live session with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky on Tuesday (10Nov20).

While she didn’t refer to Ryan by name, Julianne appeared to allude to a glamorous period she spent with ex “American Idol” host.

“It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile,” she said. “I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up. I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it. Like, I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself.”

Admitting that during the relationship she found herself steering away from “living in a state of perfection and image and doing everything the right way,” Julianne added, “I kind of just was like, ‘F**k it. I’m just going to do things where I’m not going to necessarily overthink them to make sure that I’m doing everything perfect and right.’ ”

“And that year, I kind of got a little lost. … I was like, ‘I’m 24 and I don’t really know who Julianne is.’ ”

Julianne went on to marry Brooks Laich in 2017, but the pair announced their split earlier this year.