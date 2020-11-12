John Abraham starts his day in a healthy way

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He also puts in a lot of work and effort to achieve that body. A strict diet and a regular workout routine are the two pillars that he diligently follows.

Many might not be aware but diet is the most important part about maintaining fitness. Until you don’t get the right nutrients from your food, your workouts will not be that effective. Obviously, John Abraham is well aware of this and his last post proved the same. The actor shared a picture earlier today where he’s enjoying a plate of scrambled eggs. The actor’s caption for the picture read, “Crushing these eggs!! ðÂÂÂÂ³#protein #startyourdayright #getit” Take a look at the post below.











On the work front, John, we hear, is all set to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. John and Deepika are supposed to join SRK in the new year and complete their portions in one schedule. We’re excited about this one alright. John also has Satyameva Jayate 2 coming up where he will be reportedly seen in a ‘Hulk’ inspired avatar.