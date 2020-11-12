Jason Momoa Says He Was Broke After Being Killed Off ‘Game Of Thrones’

Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa says that he and his family were in serious debt after he was cut from popular HBO series, Game of Thrones.

His character, Khal Drogo, was killed off during the very first series.

“I mean, we were starving after ‘Game of Thrones,'” Momoa, 41, said in a new InStyle interview. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

He also opened up about the challenges of fatherhood. He grew up without his father, so he was careful not to let his lack of experience hinder his communication with his so, Wolf.

“I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he says. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

Things turned around in 2016 when he landed the role of Aquaman. He currently has a net worth of around $14 million.