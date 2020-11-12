Jackson excited to play against ‘OG’ mobile QB Newton

The Baltimore Ravens are heading to New England this Sunday in hopes of knocking off the Patriots and keeping pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. One of the biggest storylines for the game is the battle of mobile quarterbacks, as Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton are two of the most dangerous dual-threat gunslingers in NFL history.

Jackson said he is excited to face-off against Newton and the reigning MVP expressed his admiration for the former MVP, who blazed the path for running quarterbacks, who historically were often viewed as gimmicky.

“I watched Cam since Auburn. Everyone in the country did,” Jackson told Boston.com. “Everyone knew about Cam — Superman — doing his thing. A lot of us looked up to him.”

There were certainly mobile quarterbacks before Newton, most famously Michael Vick, who was the first quarterback to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. But Newton arguably took it to a new level in terms of translating that talent into on-field success, winning MVP and taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl with his legs as much as his arm.

Now, mobility is increasingly considered a necessity for young quarterbacks, and Jackson has taken that to a new level of his own, already breaking Vick’s record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Jackson knows that Newton’s achievements are a big part of what has allowed him to become one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league.

“Game recognize game,” Jackson said. “He’s the O.G. — Superman.”