Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.75% By .com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.75%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 5.12% or 62 points to trade at 1272 at the close. Meanwhile, Nice Ltd (TASE:) added 4.31% or 3460 points to end at 83800 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.55% or 46 points to 1340 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 3.80% or 760 points to trade at 19240 at the close. Poalim (TASE:) declined 3.64% or 80 points to end at 2116 and Matrix (TASE:) was down 3.45% or 282 points to 7890.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 214 to 185 and 25 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.51% or 0.21 to $41.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.23% or 0.10 to hit $43.90 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.96% or 17.80 to trade at $1879.40 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.20% to 3.3668, while EUR/ILS rose 0.11% to 3.9775.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.852.