iOS 14.3 beta code indicates Apple may suggest third-party apps to users during the iPhone or iPad setup process, likely to appease antitrust concerns (Filipe Esp,amp;oacute;sito/)

iOS 14.3 beta code indicates Apple may suggest third-party apps to users during the iPhone or iPad setup process, likely to appease antitrust concerns — As Apple has been investigating for anti-competitive practices, the company is working on new ways to avoid these accusations and even sanctions from governments around the world.
