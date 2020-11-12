Indian exchange offers ETH staking ahead of Ethereum 2.0 launch By Cointelegraph

Indian exchange offers ETH staking ahead of Ethereum 2.0 launch
CoinDCX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, is preparing its platform to support ETH 2.0 staking in anticipation of the 2.0 launch.
As the first phase of Ethereum 2.0 is expected to come online on Dec. 1, CoinDCX is now “all set” to introduce ETH 2.0 staking for the global crypto community, the exchange’s executives announced on Nov. 10.
