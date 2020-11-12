IMF chief says fiscal, monetary policy support should not be prematurely withdrawn By

© . FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity
() – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday the global economy’s road to recovery must be underpinned with continuously strong policy and that fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely.
Georgieva made the remarks in a video message to the Caixin Summit in Beijing.
