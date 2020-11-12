Howard and Boston Named AP Preseason All-American

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Kentucky junior Rhyne Howard and South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston were named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced today.

Howard becomes the first Kentucky women’s basketball player to be named a first-team preseason All-American by the AP, which started announcing a preseason team in 1994-95. Last season, Howard became the first player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from the AP, while she was the fifth Kentucky player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from a major organization and just the second UK player behind Valerie Still to earn three or more first-team All-America honors in the same season. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, had a sensational sophomore season for Kentucky, leading the Wildcats and ranking second nationally with 23.4 points per game. The guard also led UK with 6.5 rebounds per game and 62 steals, while she was second on the team with 29 blocks and third on the team with 68 assists. Howard hit 84 3-pointers this season, which was the most in program history in a single season, topping the previous record of 81 set by Sara Potts in 2004-05. Her 3.1 3-pointers per game ranked top-10 nationally while her 633 total points ranked fifth nationally. Howard’s 23.4 scoring average was the most for a UK player under Mitchell and the fourth-best average in program history.

Boston stamped her authority on college basketball right out of the gate, posting the first debut-game triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. She broke four South Carolina freshman season records and four program single-game records. In addition to her individual national awards, she was an AP Second-Team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and just the second Gamecock to earn All-SEC First-Team honors as a freshman. Boston finished sixth in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61). She recorded 13 double-doubles, including seven in 14 games against ranked opponents. Averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the season, she averaged a double-double in SEC play (13.1 ppg/10.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (13.0 ppg/10.9 rpg). The reigning National Freshman of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year, the 6-foot-5 native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, also drew preseason All-America honors from Lindy’s.