How to Watch the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

Its about to go down!

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards are just a few days away on Sunday, Nov. 15. All of your favorite performers, actors, reality stars and more are will be honored with some major awards for all of their hard work entertaining the masses this year.

The people have spoken by casting over 1 billion votes, and now it’s time to see who wins across all the TV, movie, music and pop culture categories!

Before the big night, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, who’s hosting and attending and all the spectacular star-studded details of the PCAs!

When are the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and what time do they start?

Sunday, Nov. 15 is the night when it all goes down. As per usual, you can kick your night off with E!’s Live From the Red Carpet coverage at 7 p.m. hosted by Giuliana Rancic, and then stay tuned for the PCAs telecast which will be live at 9 p.m. on E!.

Who is hosting the 2020 PCAs?

Sorry not sorry, but this year’s host is Demi Lovato. The “Still Have Me” singer is taking the reins of the evening and will be your guide for the whole night.