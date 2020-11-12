Spoilers are the worst if you’re not the first to play a game or see a trailer, so we’re going to show you how to set up spoiler warnings on PS5 so that upcoming news isn’t ruined for you by user-generated content on the PS5 home screen. It’s not necessarily a feature that most would use, but it can make the overall PS5 gaming experience much more enjoyable for you moving forward. Let’s dive in.

How to set up Spoiler Warnings on PS5

From the PS5 Dashboard, click on the Settings icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and click on Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Scroll down and click on Spoiler Warnings. Toggle on/off Warn About Game Spoilers. Click on Only Spoilers Identified by Game Developers to only be spared from official spoilers. Click on Everything You Haven’t Seen Yet to be spared by (hopefully) all spoilers.

According to early users, it appears that Sony intends for the PS5 home screen to be a one-stop shop for players, where they can access user-generated content and videos and even get game updates and previews from developers. Most of this will have to be flagged by game developers to be caught by this filter, but if you don’t want any surprises ruined for you, you might as well switch these settings on to spare yourself the potential disappointment.

