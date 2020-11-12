Houston’s Russell Westbrook requests trade

Rockets star point guard Russell Westbrook has reportedly requested a trade out of Houston after spending just one season with the NBA franchise.

Westbrook, 31, famously joined the Rockets last year after his former team, Oklahoma City Thunder, agreed to trade the -time NBA All-Star to Houston in exchange for fellow point guard Chris Paul, two protected first-round picks and other draft considerations.

The 2017 NBA MVP joined the Rockets having entered the second year of his giant five-year, $205 million (AUD$281M) supermax deal, which he had signed a year earlier as a member of the Thunder. He currently has three years and more than $132 (AUD$179M) million left on his contract to run.

According to respected NBA news breaker Shams Charania, Westbrook is now looking for a new team and one where he can again be the “floor-general” as was the case in Oklahoma.

James Harden, Russell Westbrook (Getty)

“Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team’s accountability and culture, and wants to join a team where he can have a role similar to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City,” Charania told The Athletic.

The Rockets had entered the 2019-2020 NBA season with championship expectations.

It was hoped Westbrook and fellow MVP James Harden, would form one of the better backcourt duos in the league with both stars sharing the ball-handling and playmaking duties.

The pair had spent time together in Oklahoma between 2009 and 2012 where they reached the NBA Finals as teammates as rising stars.

But after bowing out in the conference semi-finals to the LA Lakers this year, it looks as if Houston’s gamble to bring Westbrook across will end in failure.