Hornets interested in trading for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, but it’s unclear where exactly he would end up if the team agrees to trade him away. Westbrook is unquestionably talented but he’s a strange fit for most contenders, as his ball-hawking tendencies don’t make him an ideal second fiddle.

As a result, he may end up joining a below-average team where he can be the undisputed playmaker, and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, that team could be the Charlotte Hornets.

“[S]ources tell me the Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Westbrook…” Charania said.

Charania said there are other teams that have expressed interest but Charlotte may have an advantage due to “movable veteran contracts, as well as the Jordan Brand for Westbrook.”