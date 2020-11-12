HomePod mini Review

HomePod mini reviews and impressions have now been shared by media outlets and YouTubers, providing us with the first sound quality tests for the speaker. We’ve rounded up what people think of the audio below. For video reviews and unboxings, see here.

‘s Brian Heater said the HomePod mini delivers “remarkably big sound” given its size:

I’ve used a lot of different smart speakers in my day, and honestly, I’m really impressed with the sound the company was able to get out of the 3.3-inch device. It’s full and clear and impressively powerful for its size.

Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus offered similar accolades:

Yet despite its much lower cost and smaller size, the HomePod Mini sounds phenomenal compared to other similarly priced speakers I’ve used. Even with the volume at only 40%, the HomePod Mini’s sounds fill up my large living room richly and evenly. Indeed, the sound blew me away when I first started streaming tunes. It didn’t sound far off from the quality you hear from the original HomePod, yet it sounded twice as good to my ears to the similarly sized sub-$150 wireless speakers I’m used to hearing. After listening to the HomePod Mini for only a few days, when I went back to my old JBL wireless speakers—and even the speakers on my 16″ MacBook Pro (which are fantastic speakers for a laptop)—both now seem tinny in comparison to the quality of the sound from the HomePod Mini.

In his YouTube review, Marques Brownlee likewise said the HomePod mini delivers “big sound”:

HomePod mini is priced at $99 in the United States. Pre-orders began Friday, November 6, with the first deliveries to customers and in-store availability set to begin Monday, November 16. In addition to the United States, launch day countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the UK.