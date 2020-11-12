Hey Girl, Here Are 40 Fun Facts About Ryan Gosling

18. Gosling and Eva Mendes met and fell in love in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. They were first photographed together on a date at Disneyland.

19. Gosling’s obsession with the Happiest Place on Earth has been well-documented after numerous sightings over the years and the actor weighed in on his “love/hate relationship” with Disneyland in an interview with The Independent.

“What’s so interesting to me is that the attention to detail there never gets old,” he explained. “There’s always something new to find, something they’ve thought of. And there is always the idea of somebody who had a dream and made it so real you can walk around in it.”

20. Gosling and Mendes have two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. In an interview with GQ, the private star opened up about fatherhood, saying, “Your whole life, you hear what it’s like to have kids, and all the clichés are true. I felt I knew that everything would be different, but until you experience that, there’s no way to really know what people mean.”

He continued, “Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now,. I’m dreaming it all.”