Here’s what Malaika Arora’s breakfast consisted of today

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Malaika Arora is one actress who is extremely particular towards looking after her body. The actress not only follows a strict workout routine but also a healthy diet and yoga which are just as important if not more. 


The actress often shares glimpses of what she’s eating on social media and today she shared a picture of her breakfast. Malaika posted a picture on her Instagram stories which featured a variety of chopped fruits on her table. Her caption for the picture read, “Fruit Delight.” Take a look at her post below.  

Malaika Arora starts off her day with some fruits


After recovering from COVID-19 last month, Malaika has begun work in full swing. She is currently judging a dance reality show on television. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR