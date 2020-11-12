Helicopter Crash in Egypt Kills 7 Sinai Peacekeepers

JERUSALEM — A helicopter carrying members of a multinational peacekeeping force crashed on Thursday near Sharm el Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt, killing five Americans, a French citizen and a Czech citizen.

The peacekeeping force, Multinational Force and Observers, said that eight of its members were involved in the crash and that seven had died. At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident, the force said in a statement.

The force supervises the implementation of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. It consists of 1,154 troops from 13 countries including Australia, Britain, Fiji, the United States and Uruguay.

The force was born in 1981 out of the inability of the Security Council to obtain approval for the placement of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Sinai — pushing Israel and Egypt to negotiate the agreement that established the M.F.O.