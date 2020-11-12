Harden has not answered calls from Rockets for weeks?

The Houston Rockets appear to be in a state of disarray, with head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey parting ways with the team and now, superstar Russell Westbrook has reportedly requested a trade . Could James Harden be next? According to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, the former MVP has not been speaking with the team over the last few weeks due to his dissatisfaction with the state of the franchise.

“James Harden has not been answering the phone for ownership or the front office for about 2 weeks now,” Perkins said on “The Jump,” while also confirming that Westbrook is “not happy” with the Rockets.

Why is Harden icing out the team he has spent most of his career with? Perkins says that Harden feels he is not “being included in the process” when it comes to “decision-making.”