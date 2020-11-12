Grey’s Anatomy Is Embracing Long-Distance Romance in Season 17

McCreary promised that just because the show is jumping head-on into the pandemic (starting with the early days of it), that doesn’t mean we should fear any less relationship drama than we’ve become accustomed to.

“Grey’s has always been good at really toeing that fine line between the very serious and the very funny and the, you know, sexy but also the very restrained,” she said. “Our show is such a like tonal melange. That hasn’t stopped. We are dealing with COVID, but, you know, Maggie’s gonna be quirky and neurotic whether it’s COVID or not and Amelia and link are going to be sexy and adorable, no matter what, you know, so of course that’s all still there because these characters are still the characters.”

The pandemic has affected and changed everyone in a way, but “life actually isn’t just about the pandemic,” and that comes through on screen.