Google patches two Chrome zero-days that were exploited in the wild, after tips from anonymous sources; Google has patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Isaac Novak
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Google patches two Chrome zero-days that were exploited in the wild, after tips from anonymous sources; Google has patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks  —  Google has now patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks.  —  Google has released today Chrome version 86..4240.198 to patch …

