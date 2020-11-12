Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Google patches two Chrome zero-days that were exploited in the wild, after tips from anonymous sources; Google has patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks — Google has now patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks. — Google has released today Chrome version 86..4240.198 to patch …
Google patches two Chrome zero-days that were exploited in the wild, after tips from anonymous sources; Google has patched five Chrome zero-days in three weeks (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: